4,354 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.