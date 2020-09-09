40,943 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 152.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $143,200. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

