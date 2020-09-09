3,351 Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in WP Carey by 1,832.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

