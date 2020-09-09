31,791 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

