25,369 Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,613,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $7,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

