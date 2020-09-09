231,012 Shares in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,991,000 after buying an additional 805,452 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 54.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 437,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after buying an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,909. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $1,050,114 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

