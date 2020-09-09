2,149 Shares in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

PRLB stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

