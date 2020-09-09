2,149 Shares in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.
PRLB stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.
Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
