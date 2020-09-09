2,047 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Cigna by 457.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,850. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

