$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

