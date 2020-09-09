$0.87 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,212. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

