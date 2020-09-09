$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. TC Pipelines posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

TCP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,303. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

