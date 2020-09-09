$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Discovery Communications posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 120,389 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $22.50 on Friday. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

