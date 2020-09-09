$0.62 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,922. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

