$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

