$0.26 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.42. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NuVasive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $940,000.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,742. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -428.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

