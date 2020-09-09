$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.26. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

In related news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 39.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.