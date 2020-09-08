ZMINE (ZMN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $325,980.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

