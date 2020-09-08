Zipper Reaches Market Cap of $844,452.47 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Zipper has a total market cap of $844,452.47 and approximately $26,379.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zipper has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000748 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

