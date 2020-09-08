Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.37. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $139.87. 9,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

