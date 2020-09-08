Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Z traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,039. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

