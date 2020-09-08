ZEON Network Market Cap Reaches $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.01711492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168139 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

