Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $300,474.56 and approximately $37,194.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00227668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.01713332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00168829 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

