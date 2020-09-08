Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.18

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.69.

About Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

