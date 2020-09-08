Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,702.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $24,702.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.01711492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168139 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,312,805 coins and its circulating supply is 10,283,305 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

