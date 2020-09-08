Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. Westrock reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 78,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,402. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Westrock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Westrock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

