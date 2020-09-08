Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.70. Cerner reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 13,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,198. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.