Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $17.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $924,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 45.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.