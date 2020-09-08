Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Univar reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 851.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Univar has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Univar by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Univar by 125.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Univar by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.