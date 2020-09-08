Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded up $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

