Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Natera stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 9,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,535. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,864 shares of company stock worth $16,108,967. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after buying an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after buying an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

