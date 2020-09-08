Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Fitbit reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

FIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fitbit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fitbit by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fitbit stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,414. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

