Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.07 Million

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to report $736.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.20 million. Energizer reported sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of ENR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,809. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Energizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

