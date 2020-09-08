Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 11,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,809. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

