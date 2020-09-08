Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATB shares. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.