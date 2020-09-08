Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million.

PIRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

