Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.21, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

