Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,845. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.