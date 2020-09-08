Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $466.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.00 million and the highest is $469.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $528.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 13,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,342. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

