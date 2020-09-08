Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,114. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 86.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 152.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 102.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

