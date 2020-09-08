Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $84.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. AppFolio posted sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $319.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.77 million to $320.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $390.25 million, with estimates ranging from $390.09 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair cut shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of APPF traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.43. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,915. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.27 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

