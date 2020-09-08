YENTEN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $35,780.26 and $125.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,121.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03376268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.02219315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00469856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00800039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00586791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00050098 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012846 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

