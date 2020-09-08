Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Down 7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 173,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 316,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

YGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $52.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.1525862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

