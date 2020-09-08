XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of XP worth $46,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in XP during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

XP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,739. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

XP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

