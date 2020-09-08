Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Xilinx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Xilinx by 22.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 209,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

