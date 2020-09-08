Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $10,214.92

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,214.92 or 1.00924347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $479.86 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049889 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00181115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 46,976 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.