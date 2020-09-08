Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.65

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 729380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 62,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,032,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,170.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,798 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,832 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

