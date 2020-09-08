Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director Paul Korus Buys 2,000 Shares

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 24,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,800. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 30.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

