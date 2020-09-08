Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,873,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 172,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

