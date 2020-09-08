Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $17.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Westrock by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Westrock by 38.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth $3,555,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.