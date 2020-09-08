Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.